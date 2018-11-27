Opportunities for the global diagnostic imaging market to reach $33.2 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global diagnostic imaging market looks good with opportunities in hospitals and imaging centers. The global diagnostic imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $33.2 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for market growth are increasing healthcare expenditures, rising public awareness associated with early diagnosis of disease, technological advancement in imaging procedures, and a growing geriatric population.

In this market, the main segments by product type are x-ray systems, ultrasound systems, MRI systems, and CT scan systems. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the x-ray system segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing technological advancements in imaging systems are expected to drive market growth.

Within the global diagnostic imaging market, the x-ray system segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Ease of diagnostic procedure, need for improved diagnosis for aging population, and rising public awareness associated with early disease detection are the major driving forces that will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

By end use, private hospitals and imaging centers are expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increase in investments for modernization of imaging facilities and improved service capabilities in private hospitals and imaging centers.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to an increasing number of hospitals, an increasing number of patients, and the continued technological advancements in imaging systems.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests innovation and new product development which have high imaging quality which offers quick and accurate diagnosis.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the increasing use of technically advanced diagnostic imaging systems, manufacturing portable diagnostic imaging systems for improved diagnosis procedures, and clear resolution for imaging with accuracy. Siemens Healthcare GmBH, General Electric Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are among the major suppliers of diagnostic imaging systems.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global diagnostic imaging market by product, end use, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global diagnostic imaging market by product, end use, and region, as follows:

By Product [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• X-ray Systems

• By Technology

 Computed Radiography

 Direct Radiography

 Analog Imaging

• By Portability

 Stationary Devices

 Portable Devices

• Computed Tomography (CT) Scan Systems

• High-end Slice

• Mid-end Slice

• Low-end Slice

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

• By Architecture

 Closed MRI Devices

 Open MRI Devices

• By Field Strength

 Low-to-mid-field Systems

 High-field Systems

 Very-high-field Systems

 Ultra-high-field Systems

• Ultrasound Systems

• By Technology

 2D Imaging

 3D and 4D Imaging

 Doppler Imaging

• By Portability

 Trolley/Cart-based Devices

 Compact/Portable Devices

• Mammography System

• Digital Imaging

• Analogy Imaging

• Nuclear Imaging Systems

• SPECT (Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography) Nuclear Imaging

• Hybrid PET (Photon Emission Tomography) Nuclear Imaging

By End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Public Hospitals

• Private Hospitals and Imaging Centers

By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW

This 152-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for global diagnostic imaging market by product (X-ray system, CT (computerized tomography) scan system, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) system, ultrasound system, mammography system, and nuclear imaging system), end use (public hospitals, and ‘private hospitals and imaging centers), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (ROW)?

Q. 2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?