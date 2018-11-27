Global Electronic Home Locks Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 27, 2018: About Electronic Home Locks
An electronic lock is a locking device that operates through electric current or motion mechanism and performs locking and unlocking operations on a door accordingly. In this report, electronic locks used for residential purposes are considered and analyzed.
Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global electronic home locks market to grow at a CAGR of 16.41% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electronic home locks market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Radiant Insights report, Global Electronic Home Locks Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Allegion
- ASSA ABLOY
- Honeywell International
- SAMSUNG
- Spectrum Brands
Market driver
- Increasing integration of advanced technologies
Market challenge
- Intense competition from alternative products
Market trend
- Growing urbanization enabling the category growth opportunity
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
