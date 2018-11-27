Field Programmable Gate Array Market worth $4.79 Billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2017 and 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, “Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market – By Technology (SRAM, ANTIFUSE, EPROM, EEPROM); By Memory (Distributed Memory, Block Memory); By Applications (Industrial, Medical, Communications, Aerospace & Defense) & Geography- Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market is estimated to grow at 5.7% CAGR to reach $6.68 billion by 2023.

APAC continues to lead the market share and growth during 2018-2023

Asia-Pacific held a major share in global Field Programmable Gate Array Market followed by Americas and Europe region. APAC FPGA market accounts for over 35% of the total industry share. Emergence of innovative FPGA products, particularly for usage in consumer electronics devices has increased market value in the region. Growing demand from automotive production in China, India, and Japan will spur the market growth further. Asia Pacific is also predicted to outpace all other regions when it comes to growth rate by registering a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2023. Rising smartphone adoption combined with replacement of ASICs with FPGAs for this product will drive the market. Rising telecom infrastructure development in Asia-Pacific and Africa will drive the market. Since the telecommunication sector is the major end-user of FPGAs, there will be a huge demand for FPGAs in this region as growing infrastructure development drives the market. APAC is one of the largest manufacturing hubs in the world for the automobiles, and the growing integration of FPGA based systems in automobile applications is likely to boost the FPGA market in this region. Countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea have transformed themselves into hubs for consumer electronics and automotive manufacturing, which has played a crucial role in shaping the industry in the region.

Americas FPGA market accounts for over 33% of the total industry share. Demand from the Americas market is driven by the growth of industrial automation and increased deployment of ADAS systems. Also, Americas expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach $2.2 billion by 2023.

Selected Type of Value Chain Analysis done in the full Report:

Value chain analysis is a useful tool to analyze the activities that include analysis of FPGA design, software and hardware procurement, testing and offering of FPGA devices to end-user industries. The major steps involved in the contribution of the total value of the FPGA market are described below:

The above figures depict the various stakeholders in the FPGA market. The R&D departments of the companies are involved in the development of effective design flows and Intellectual Property (IP) cores. These research groups also comprise of product managers where the future applications and requirements of FPGAs are being envisaged.

The FPGA manufacturers procure key components such as IP cores and circuit components from suppliers and assemble them in FPGAs. Semiconductor fabrication plants form an important part of the FPGA value chain. Fabless FPGA manufacturers such as XILINX INC., depend on these foundries for the production of FPGA devices.

After fabrication, these devices are sent to the testing and assembling units for post-integration verification

There are several industry-specific standards such as IEC 61508 associated with the utilization of FPGAs and the functionality of FPGA devices are required to be complied with these standards.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

Increasing applications in military & aerospace, consumer electronics, and the automotive industry is a critical factor escalating their growth in newer segments and are presumed to drive the FPGA market over the coming years.

Growing need for customization of functionalities such as erasable and programmable memory and high demand for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) for GPS control and 3D visualization in the automobile sector is driving the global FPGA market.

Growing penetration of FPGA technology in automotive and consumer electronics sector is driving the growth of the FPGA market, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Rising demand for high-speed data processing coupled with emergence of data-driven technologies such as the Internet of Things, Big Data Analytics and Machine learning are boosting the FPGA market across the globe.

The benefits of Flash-based technology compared with SRAM-based programming technology are forcing the uptrend for the usage of anti-fuse technology based FPGA market.

Furthermore, the growing utilization of smart-phones, gaming and wearable devices is also contributing to the demand for FPGA in the consumer electronics industry across the globe.

To Access/Purchase the full report, please browse the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/15185/field-programmable-gate-array-fpga-market.html

Key Players of the Field Programmable Gate Array Market:

FPGA market is a duopoly wherein, Xilinx is the leading player contributing to nearly 50% of overall revenue. The company being a pioneer in FPGA has remained as the dominant player. This company is followed by Intel with a market share of over 36%. Intel is establishing increased revenue in the FPGA market as the company penetrates the consumer electronics sector. These two players account for over 86% of the total market.

Companies Cited/Referred/Interviewed:

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor

QuickLogic Corp.

Cobham plc

Microchip Technology

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

Microsemi

Company 8

Company 9

Company 10+

Field Programmable Gate Array Market Report is Segmented as indicated below.

Field Programmable Gate Array Market By Type:

High-End FPGA

Mid-End FPGA

Low-End FPGA

Field Programmable Gate Array Market By Technology:

SRAM

Anti-Fuse

Fuse

Flash-based/ EEPROM

EPROM

Others

Field Programmable Gate Array Market By Functional Blocks:

Logic Blocks

Routing

Field Programmable Gate Array Market By Memory:

Distributed Memory

Block Memory

Field Programmable Gate Array Market By Applications:

Aerospace And Defence

Wired Communications

Wireless Communication

Multimedia

Broadcasting

Automotive Systems

Consumer Electronics

Video & Image Processing

Industrial

Others

Field Programmable Gate Array Market By Geography ( Covers 14+ Countries )

Field Programmable Gate Array Market Entropy

Company Profiles

Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

What can you expect from the report?

The Field Programmable Gate Array Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

Market Size by Product Categories

Market trends

Manufacturer Landscape

Distributor Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Top 10 End-user Analysis

Product Benchmarking

Product Developments

Merges & Acquisition Analysis

Patent Analysis

Demand Analysis ( By Revenue & Volume )

Country-level Analysis (15+)

Competitor Analysis

Market Shares Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

Opportunity Analysis

Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirements. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.