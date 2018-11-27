Churches Near My Location Are Growing At Lhhouston.Church

In recent years, churches are thriving. They are not only growing in size and resources, but in relevance and importance to the communities in which they serve. Over the past few years, the number of attendees at Lighthouse Houston church has increased manifold and thanks to Pastor Keion Henderson.

People attending Houston Northwest Church love their community. They serve their community. They live in their community. They have deep relationships in their community moreover it is healthy church where church members are expected to serve, to give, to be in small groups, and to be accountable to others.

You can explore the churches in Houston TX & church sermons events at the Christian churches In Houston. Moreover you can go for Pastor Keion Henderson sermons and make plans to attend the leadership conference in Lighthouse Houston Church.

In fact Lighthouse Houston Church is one of the Churches near My Location that thrives and serve. They understand the needs of their congregation and also the needs of their community. These are churches that identify priorities in the community and congregation, set goals focused on outreach and evangelism, and implement a plan to reach these goals.

Vibrant Worship is encouraged at Lighthouse Houston Church and it appeals to young adults and young families and use effective strategies to educate the community about the congregation, programs offered, and openness to new members.

About The Lighthouse Church of Houston:

What began in 2009 as a church with slightly more than 100 members has grown to a thriving congregation of more than 7,500 members who attend weekly services at The Lighthouse Church of Houston. More than 30 ministries provide weekly programs and activities to members and the community. The church has been recognized across the globe for its unwavering commitment to global evangelism, philanthropy and missions.

