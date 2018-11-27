Bridging The Gap Between Art And Business

Performing arts companies are partnering with military, veteran’s organizations, urban equity programs, and businesses to address social issues. These partnerships allow them to achieve their mutual goals of building audiences, cutting costs and addressing homelessness, hunger, and other social issues. For instance, in Miami, design, tourism and business leaders, and zoo management collaborated through the Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs to change the course of the addressed issues through government policies.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL INDEPENDENT ARTISTS AND PERFORMING ART COMPANIES MARKET AT $253 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market total. The USA was the largest country accounting for nearly one-third of the global independent artists and performing art companies market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, independent formats are offering new platforms for new talent to promote their music. Since music recording companies are often averse to taking risks with new talent, artists are making use of social media and music streaming platforms. For instance, iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube are some platforms widely being used by music artists to promote their work.

The independent artists and performing art companies market segments include independent artists, writers, and performers and performing arts companies. Independent individuals perform in artistic productions, creating artistic and cultural works, and providing technical expertise necessary for these productions. Independent artists typically offer their services to musical groups, theaters, performing arts companies, art galleries, advertisement agencies, news agencies, comedy clubs, and television producers.

