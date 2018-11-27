Brewhouse Ice Tea secures $2 Million loan from Singapore based FMCG company, Food Empire Group

In the first such strategic investment by the Singapore based FMCG Group Food Empire Holdings, Positive Food Venture Pvt. Ltd., maker of bottled ice tea brand Brewhouse, has secured a loan of US$2 million. Brewhouse is India’s first real-brewed and low calorie bottled iced tea brand.

Food Empire Group had previously invested $6,00,000 in Positive Food Ventures in November 2017. This is the only consumer-facing business investment of the Group in India, which has operations in over 24 countries.

The brand is founded by IIM Calcutta alumnus and former investment banker Siddharth Jain. Speaking about the funding, he said, ”At Brewhouse, we are passionate about providing a better-tasting and healthier beverage option to consumers who are looking for alternatives to soft drinks. Currently, we are present at over 2,000 points of sale in major cities and are expanding our operation pan India. We plan to invest the loan amount from Food Empire Group towards expanding our reach to 10,000 points of sale in 2020 and to introduce newer and interesting variants.“

The beverage is available in four variants i.e. Classic Lemon Ice Tea, Classic Peach Ice Tea, Citrus Green Ice Tea, and Honey Mint Ice Tea. The product is packaged in 350ml recyclable glass bottles. The brand started operations in Delhi in May 2017 and has recently expanded to over 10 cities including Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow and are retailing with over 300 restaurant & café partners.