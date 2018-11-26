Use of Energy-Efficient Practices in the Refrigerated Warehousing Industry

Energy-efficient practices are becoming a major trend in refrigerated warehousing and storage industry. In North America, companies are using CO2 Cascade Systems, where two refrigerants are used in one refrigeration system, and one refrigerant cools the other refrigerant. The vendors in the industry are choosing various tools and strategies for the efficient use of energy.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE REFRIGERATED WAREHOUSING AND STORAGE MARKET AT $67 BIILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, companies are implementing individual quick freezing (IQF) to improve yield and quality of frozen foods. The IQF method involves transferring the individual food items on a conveyor belt into a blast freezer that quickly freezes the items. With IQF method, every individual piece of food is frozen separately, as opposed to bulk or block freezing. This method boosts yield by 1.5-3% and results in better quality products with high nutritional value and less wastage.

Americold Logistics was the biggest player in the refrigerated warehousing and storage market, with revenues of $2 billion in 2017. Americold Logistics’ strategy focuses at increasing revenues along with improving their customer base.

The refrigerated warehousing and storage market is segmented into Cold Storage; and Frozen Storage.

Cold Storage segment includes establishments primarily engaged in the warehousing and storage of perishable goods under refrigeration that do not need freezing temperatures.

Frozen Storage segment includes establishments primarily engaged in the warehousing and storage of perishable goods under refrigeration that need freezing temperatures.

