The Children & Young People Now Arts & Culture Award 2018 goes to feisty charity WORLDwrite and its Citizen TV project

Hackney-based charity WORLDwrite was named the winner of the Children & Young People Now Awards 2018 Arts & Culture Award category, for their Citizen TV project WORLDbytes.

This is the thirteenth year of the awards, which bring national recognition for projects and services that make a difference to children and young people right across the country. After the highest number of entries to date, WORLDwrite came under scrutiny from a 16-strong panel of expert judges and emerged triumphant in the Arts & Culture Award category.

The winners were revealed at a gala ceremony on the evening of Wednesday 21st November inside the striking Georgian clubhouse at the Hurlingham Club on the banks of the River Thames in London.

Commenting on the award, WORLDwrite’s director Ceri Dingle said: “We are amazed and thrilled to have been recognised by Children and Young People Now. It is a testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone involved in the project. We want to thank our partners and all the aspiring and inspiring young people who have been involved in the project and made some great videos and films with us over the last 10 years.”

Since it was set up 10 years ago, WORLDwrite’s Citizen TV station WORLDbytes has trained over 3000 young adults to produce over 1000 educative programmes, watched by over 2 million. Participants learn ‘on the job’ as professional crews to film, engage with the public, report on issues of local and global concern and develop the skills to ensure their efforts make an impact. By working together they’ve put key figures on the map including, Sylvia Pankhurst and C.L.R. James in acclaimed documentaries and championed freedom of expression, civil liberties and more for all.

The charity’s latest crowd funded and crowd filmed documentary Women: a success story will premiere at the Castle Cinema in Hackney on December 1st.

For more information and interviews contact:

Ceri Dingle at: ceridingle@btconnect.com Tel: +44 (0)20 8985 5435