Solid State Lighting Market Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Size, Competitive Analysis by 2022

Market Highlights:

The global solid state lighting market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing need for high efficiency lighting and growing need for long life HID lights. Increasing demand for energy efficient lighting is one major factor driving the growth of solid state lighting market. Steep increase in the adoption of fluorescent lights is one major factor driving the growth of solid state lighting market. OSRAM Licht AG, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Nichia Corporation, and AIXTRON SE are the major investors in the solid state lighting market.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing urbanization and increasing expansion of city projects. Increased demand for energy efficient lighting is one major factor driving the growth of solid state lighting market. According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of solid state lighting is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1781

Major Key Players

OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Royal Philips Electronics N.V. (Netherlands), Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (South Korea), General Electric Company (U.S.), Nichia Corporation (Japan), AIXTRON SE (Germany), Applied Materials, Inc. (U.S.), Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (Hong Kong), Bridgelux, Inc. (U.S.), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Lighting Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Energy Focus, Inc. (U.S.), Intematix Corporation (U.S.), LED Engin, Inc. (U.S.), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), TCP International Holdings Ltd. (Switzerland), Topanga Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Ceravision Ltd (U.K.), and Bright Light Systems, Inc. (Georgia) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Solid State Lighting Market.

According to MRFR, Globally the market for Solid State Lighting market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~8% from 2016 to 2022.

Industry News

Acuity Brands, Inc. recently revealed that location-powered mobile specialist Verve(TM) is partnering with the company in its Atrius(TM) IoT ecosystem. This will allow verve to bolster its out-of-store and in-store shopper data and engagement solution for brands and retailers.

Leading technology firm Osram Licht AG has reportedly agreed to acquire BAG Electronics GmbH, a light component manufacturer for an undisclosed amount. The move will allow Osram to expand its electronic component business.

Jan 2018 – Novo by Microsoft venue gets LED luminaires from Philips Entertainment Lighting in order to bring high performance and energy efficient lighting. The company primarily wanted state-of-the-art LED technology to provide the benefits of energy efficiency and high reliability.

Jan 2018 – OSRAM orders multiple Veeco MOCVD systems for high volume production of power electronics, laser diodes, RF semiconductor devices and advanced LEDs. Veeco is a leading manufacturer of innovative semiconductor process equipment and their proven MOCVD, lithography, laser annealing, ion beam and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in producing LEDs for solid-state lighting and displays, and in the fabrication of advanced semiconductor devices.

Segmentation:

The solid state lighting market can be classified into 6 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Installation Type: Comprises of New Installation and Retrofit Installation

Segmentation by Offering: Comprises of Hardware, Software and Services

Segmentation by Application: Comprises of General Lighting, Backlighting, Automotive Lighting, Medical Lighting and Others

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/solid-state-lighting-market-1781

Regional Analysis

Solid state lighting market in North America is expected to remain highly lucrative throughout the assessment period. This is primarily owing to increased government efforts to adopt energy efficient technologies such as OLED and LED. The use of incandescent bulb has dropped in countries such the US and Canada, which supporting the growth of the market. Meanwhile, Europe is expected to retain it second position over 2022. Increased demand for solid state lighting in both commercial and residential sectors is driving the sales of solid state lighting in Europe. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific (APAC) is also expected to witness a health growth.

Target Audience:

OEM

Consumer electronics vendors

Transportation LED vendors

Research & consultants

Distributors and resellers

Government

Table of Contents

Report prologue Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the study

2.2.1 Research objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market structure

Research Methodology

3.1 Research process

For More Information, Browse Press Release @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/solid-state-lighting-market

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Solid State Lighting Market (Usd Billion)

Table 2 Global Solid State Lighting Market, By Technology

Table 3 Global Led Markets, By Region

Table 4 Global Oled Market, By Region

Table 5 Global Solid State Lighting Market, By Application

Table 6 Global Residential Market, By Region