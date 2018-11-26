Reliable SMPP Application at Unprecedented Prices

Big providers or aggregators allow users to connect gateway using SMPP industry protocol. This connection type requires you to have a special software complex.

Compared to the HTTP SMS API, the SMPP Server API has an advantage that lies in a constant connection for sending text messages. You don’t have to establish a connection every time! Thus, the reliability of SMPP services influences and enhances SMS sending speed faster.

SMPP server panel is recommended for companies who want to enjoy fast, secured and high-speed gateway for sending notifications, reminders & alerts in the form of text SMS. A best SMPP support text, Unicode, binary and flash messaging.

Many big bulk SMS gateway providers support SMPP apart from HTTP API. It is an open, industry basic obligation designed by experts to offer an extensible data communication interface to the exchange of SMS messages between ESME, routing entities and SMSCs centers which are known as telecom operators.

The setup of an SMPP Application will include SMPP client application (EMSE)- Routing Entity (SMPP server and SMS Gateway)- Telecom operator (SMSE).

However, there are following prerequisites to use an SMPP protocol.

Component & Description:-

Provider’s panel account

An active account on their platform.

SMPP account

An SMPP account must be created for a client on provider platform.

SMPP Protocol version 3.3 and 3.4

A thorough understanding of the SMPP protocol is required

SMPP client

You must have SMPP client installed.

You should contact sales team executives and request for an SMPP service account. You may be asked to provide your account details. After its completion, you will provide an SMPP account domain name, username & password.

Connecting with the robust SMPP server added benefits like-

Fast reliability of network-

Send a high volume of text messages at up to 300 messages per second. SMPP solutions also allow you to monitor your campaign via status DSLRs of each message.

Global two-way connectivity-

Connect with your carrier operator via SMPP client and send messages to anywhere in the world and receive SMS in over 25 countries.

Free Incoming messages-

Get high return-on-investment with free incoming messages on all your company’s dedicated long code numbers.

SMPP services are best for people who’re owing their SMS business using this powerful server panel you can establish robust connectivity with network operators like Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone etc. The framework designed for this protocol literally simplifies the activities of bulk SMS exchanges. You might know that text SMS plays a vital role in any brand or product promotion. Nearly, every enterprise or shop whether it is a small business or the big industry they all have been using SMS services and the providers which are selling our SMS credits are taken from the SMPP server provider.

So, what are you waiting for? Deliver your thousands of notifications, reminders, and alerts among your audiences through SMPP API. To send an SMS using this great protocol, you must have account details created for SMPP with you and don’t forget to follow Protocol data units (PDU’s) which are supported by provider SMPP Server.