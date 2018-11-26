QA Mentor Announced Mobile Testing Service for Web Apps and Websites

QA Mentor is one of the best QA companies that offer a wide range of software testing services to benefit its customers. Recently, the company has announced to offer mobile testing services for websites and web applications. The company already offers thorough mobile app testing services to its customers and prospects. Now, it has announced to offer expert testing services to examine a website and / or a web application to assure it delivers equally good user experience to mobile users as it delivers to desktop users.

“We all know that today’s users use their Smart-phones and other smart devices to consume information. Not only this, they also use their mobile devices to take certain actions such as, buying an item, making payment, raising inquiry, chatting via live chat tool with customer care executives, etc. Thus, every business needs to keep this large number of mobile users in mind while developing a website or a web application. It has to be mobile friendly. The websites and web applications need to be responsive to different mobile devices and deliver the best user experience. Also, the mobile users need to be catered well to meet their performance and other expectations. Our mobile testing service for website and web application aims to review all different aspects to assure that the final product can delight mobile users.” stated Ruslan Desyatnikov, Founder of the company.

The company runs various tests on the website and / or web application under test to review its functional and nonfunctional facets. Some of the key tests carried out on the website and / or web application to assure its quality for mobile users are listed below:

• Compatibility testing

• Usability testing

• Acceptance testing

• Performance testing

• Functional testing

• Stress testing

• Globalization testing

• Volume testing

• Security testing

“The test methods and testing approach can vary according to the nature of the website and web application. We define the best test cases that can provide maximum reach and better ROI. We have tested hundreds of websites and web applications to assure it delivers the best experience to mobile users and our testing experts have proficiency in this type of projects. Furthermore, we have fully equipped software testing lab with all required tools and devices to test the website and web app under real environment. For this type of mobile testing, we also offer alpha testing and beta testing services to benefit them before launching the website or web application.” Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of this QA Company remarked.

About QA Mentor, Inc

It is a New York, USA based software testing company that offers the best software testing and quality assurance services to its customers all across the globe. The company has eight operational branches worldwide to serve customers in real time. The mobile testing service is one of the offerings of the company. To explore more details about it, please visit http://www.qamentor.com/testing-coverage/non-functional-testing/mobile-testing/