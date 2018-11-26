ITW Playworx expands Global Footprint. Launches UK operations!!!

One of India’s premier Entertainment, Media & Communications specialists ITW Playworx, today announced its foray in the UK market and has appointed Ankur Sharma as Director to lead the operations. A part of global sports major – ITW Consulting, ITW Playworx will be offering integrated marketing services such as Experiential Marketing (Events & Activation), Branded Entertainment (In-film / Out-of-film association), Public Relations, Influencer Marketing, Talent Management, MICE and Sports Sponsorship (Cricket & other sports).

ITW Playworx India has been successfully managing communications through an amalgamation of existing and new age mediums for some of India’s marquee brands such as JSW Cement, FLF (Future Lifestyle Fashions), Ola, Oppo, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL), Havells etc to name a few.

Headquartered in Mumbai, India and offices in Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, ITW Playworx has its global presence in Dubai and now with launch in London, the focus lies in creating pathbreaking brand solutions for the quintessential millennial consumer in the UK market.

Commenting on the launch and appointment Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder, ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd. says, “ITW Consulting, with its rich experience in yielding optimum visibility for brands through sports is well poised to tap new opportunities in this innovation and digitally driven era. With rapidly growing economy, UK market offers enormous potential for ITW Playworx to grow and we look forward to creating great experiences for the brands as we march ahead.”

Sidharth Ghosh, CEO, ITW Playworx says, “We are pleased to expand our horizon and add UK office as part of our global growth plans. Our aim has always been to maximize opportunities for our clients and offer smart solutions that can go beyond the norm and create disruption in the consumer mind space.”

Ankur Sharma, Director, ITW Playworx UK says, “The group has built a strong legacy and it is a great opportunity to be a part of this team. Together as all-encompassing media group, our objective is to bring innovative opportunities to clients and help them build stronger brand visibility in the marketplace not only in UK but globally.”

About ITW Playworx:

ITW Playworx is an Entertainment, Media and Communication arm of ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd. The company is an integrated marketing agency which offers services in the field of Experiential Marketing, Branded Entertainment, Public Relations, Blitz (Talent Management and Image Building), Playworx Music, ITWgo (MICE) and Sports Sponsorship. Given the huge landscape of sports and entertainment industry, the focus lies in creating pathbreaking brand solutions for the new age consumer.

About ITW Consulting Private Limited:

Featuring among global leading sports consulting and management companies, ITW Consulting Private Limited (ITW) specializes in crafting and executing multi-faceted brand management solutions across sports, entertainment, and media for its clients globally which helps them to build stronger brand visibility, awareness, and recall amongst a wider target audience.