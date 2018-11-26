Hydrocolloids Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Development and Regional Growth Overview

The Global Hydrocolloid Market is expected to experience a lucrative growth over the forecast period on account of rising health awareness worldwide. Processed foods and high convenience demand are expected to influence positively the global hydrocolloids market over the upcoming years owing to its ability to lessen fat content by dispersing water and acting as fat replacers in food products are expected to boost the global hydrocolloids market. The hydrocolloid market has been segmented into different classes based on their sources such as natural sources or synthetic sources. Natural sources include plants, animals, microbes and seaweed. Hydroxy ethyl methyl cellulose (HEMC), methylcellulose (MC), hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) are the synthetic sources. The preferred hydrocolloids types include gelatin, agar, xanthan gum, pectin, carrageenan, locust bean gum, gum Arabic, alginates, and guar gum. A substantial rise in consumer demand for low-fat and low-calorie food products is touted to aid the global industry over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding health and other ailments is expected to aid the overall global industry for natural hydrocolloids over the next seven years. Technological advancement and changing consumer preferences for healthy and nutritious food is expected to further assist the global hydrocolloid market. Volatile raw material prices due to seasonal production are expected to hamper the industry growth. Raw material shortages have led to a demand & supply imbalance and are presumed to negatively impact the global industry.

Hydrocolloid has a wide industry base including various applications and end-uses spread across multiple industries. The processed foods sector has witnessed a high growth rate in the past few years and is anticipated to rise furthermore over the next seven years on account of easy to use quality. This trend is expected to assist in the product growth in the near future. Pharmaceutical applications have witnessed a high growth rate in the last five years and are expected to continue this trend in the future, thereby aiding the global market. Gelling agent based companies which use hydrocolloids as their major raw material are expected to grow over the next seven years. Poultry market which has seen a sharp growth in the past few years is expected to fuel the growth of the sector. End-use industries such as dairy industry, sauces & dressing industry, and confectionary industry are expected to have positive growth over the next seven years. Beverages industry which is on the continuous rise is touted to grow approximately over 8% over the forecast period. This will further help in global hydrocolloid market development. Coating materials industry which uses hydrocolloids as their key raw material has witnessed rapid growth in the near past and is expected to further compliment the market over the next seven years. The other hydrocolloid applications include a bakery, confectionery, frozen foods, thickener, meat, fat replacer, stabilizer, baby food and prepare foods.

North America was the leading regional hydrocolloid market and accounted for the major market demand followed closely by Europe. Developing regions such as the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific have witnessed significant demand growth in the near past and are further touted to grow over the next seven years. Central and South America are also anticipated to experience brisk growth in the hydrocolloid market. These trends have majorly resulted due to increasing urbanization, the rise in disposable income and growing demand for health-conscious food products. The boom in processed foods demand with the considerable rise in low-fat food products is expected to have a direct impact on the regional hydrocolloid market growth. Countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Malaysia are expected to experience high growth owing to fast growth in end-use industries. Prominent hydrocolloid market participants include Ashland Inc., Perry Group PLC, Tic Gums Incorporation, Cargill Incorporated, Royal DSM, CP Kelco, Darling International Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Penford Corporation and Fuerst Day Lawson.

