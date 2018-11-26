Health Problems Solutions Astrologer | India | +91-9888961301 | 100% Solutions

The Health problem solution astrologer is stated that Most of the people who go to astrologers ask questions about their health. But very few people go to an astrologer and they are asking about their health that is unless as they are suffering from a really serious diseases. For example a person who is constantly suffering from problems in his stomach or a person who is suffering from migraine on a regular basis that would usually ask about the other things and not raise these issues at all. The Health issues which are largely governed by the sixth house and its planetary ruler, that is along with the ascendant and its planetary ruler in a nativity personal, birth chart. The situation of the Sun and the Moon which are significant as are the placement of Saturn and Mars.