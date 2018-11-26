Hand Sanitizer Market to Witness Widespread Expansion during by 2025

Market Overview:

Hand sanitizer is a solution which is used to prevent transmission of infection which can be caused via hand transmission, which may lead to numerous diseases. The diseases caused by hand transmission can be nosocomial food-borne disease and others.Global Hand sanitizerMarket was valued USD XX million in in 2018, the market is expected to grow with the CAGR of XX % in the forecasted period and to reach USD XX million by 2025.

Market Dynamics:

The global hand sanitizer market is growing rapidly due to rising awareness about wellness and health among consumers which in turn resulting in wellness product innovations. Also, rising awareness about the importance of hand hygiene for the avoidance from contagious diseases among consumers through the media coverage and promotional campaigns is expected to fuel the hand sanitizer market.

Moreover,rising health expenditure, improving living standards and favourable support from organizations such as WHO and FDA towards need for sanitation has boosting the demand for the hand sanitizer.

Key Players:

The Hand sanitizer market consists global and regional players includingUnilever, The Himalaya Drug Company,Chattem Inc., Gojo Industry Inc., Best Sanitizers Inc., Procter and Gamble, Henkel Corporation, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group, and Kutol Products Company.

Market Segmentation:

The Hand sanitizer market is bifurcated on the basis of product, distribution channel, end useand region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into foam, gel, spray, and others. By distribution channel, the hand sanitizer market is divided into online store, departmental store, pharmacy store, and others.

Further, based on end use the market is fragmented into restaurants, schools, hospitals, household purpose, and others.

Hand sanitizer market by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the hand santizer market due to increasing concern towards health and wellness and improvement in living standards and rise in disposable income.

Market segmented on the basis of product:

– Gel

– Foam

– Spray

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of distribution channel:

– Online Store

– Departmental Store

– Pharmacy Store

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of end use:

– Restaurants

– Schools

– Hospitals

– Household Purpose

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

