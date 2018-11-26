Global Lead Acid Battery Market to Reach around US$ 80 Billion by 2026

Lead Acid Battery Market: Snapshot

Lead acid batteries consist of lead-dioxide cathode, sulfuric acid solution electrolyte, and sponge metallic lead anode. During discharge, lead sulfate, water, and energy are created by a chemical reaction between lead dioxide, lead, and sulfuric acid. During charging, an external electrical charging source converts lead sulfate and water to lead, lead oxide, and sulfuric acid. Lead acid batteries are robust and less expensive. They can deliver high currents and are available in different sizes and capacities. Lead acid battery is considered as the most recycled product in the world.

The global lead acid battery market has been segmented based on product type and application. Based on product type, the global lead acid battery market has been divided into flooded and sealed type lead acid batteries. AGM and gel are the sub-segments of the sealed type lead acid batteries. Flooded lead acid batteries are widely employed in the automotive sector. They have the least cost per ampere hour vis-à-vis any other lead acid battery. Flooded batteries are wet cells, which are available in two types: maintenance-free and serviceable. Sealed lead acid batteries are commonly known as Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) batteries. The number of plates and their thickness determine their end-use/application. They do not tend to degrade or sulfate as easily as wet cells and are considered the safest batteries to use. There are primarily two types of sealed lead acid batteries: Gel Cell (gelified electrolyte) and AGM (Absorbed Glass Matt). AGM lead acid batteries employ an absorbed glass matt process. Gel sealed lead acid batteries contain gelified electrolyte.

The global lead acid battery market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.8% from 2018 to 2026, and reach around US$ 79 Bn by 2025 in terms of value.

Lead acid batteries are priced lower than their substitutes. This is the competitive advantage that lead acid batteries possess. Therefore, lead acid batteries are preferred by a large number of consumers. Low cost and reliability of these batteries is anticipated to drive their demand in the near future. The price of lead acid batteries is much lower than that of lithium-ion batteries. Therefore, the former is more attractive to consumers in developing nations. Automobile and manufacturing sectors are witnessing significant expansion. This is fueling the demand for lead acid batteries for UPS systems and inverters in several applications. Production of lead acid batteries has also increased. This, in turn, is driving the lead acid battery market. Rise in demand for stationary batteries for power backup and deep-cycle batteries for wheeled mobility such as golf cars, wheelchairs, and scissor lifts is an increasing trend in the lead acid battery market. This is boosting the market. However, lead mining extensively releases toxic smoke, including sulfur dioxide, dioxins, and dibenzofurans, into the environment. This is hazardous to life on the earth due to the contamination of soil and water. Improper and illegal disposal of lead acid batteries leads to pollution in drinking water and food produced from ingredients exposed to small and moderate levels of lead content. This is expected to restrain the market growth.

Key players operating in the global lead acid battery market include EnerSys, EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD., JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC, and GS Yuasa Corporation. Other players operating in the market include First National Battery, NorthStar., Amar Raja Batteries Ltd, HOPPECKE, Exide Technologies, HBL Power Systems Limited, C&D Technologies, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co., FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., and Trojan battery Company.