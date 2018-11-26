Future Electronics Named Among Top 100 Supply Chain Partners of 2018 by SupplyChainBrain

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 26, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce that they have been named among the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2018 by SupplyChainBrain.

Every year, readers of influential trade publication SupplyChainBrain nominate thousands of supply chain solution providers. From these thousands of qualified nominations, the top 100 most-nominated companies are named, representing the industry’s consensus picks for top supply chain partners.

“We are very honored that so many of our customers have chosen to nominate us as one of the best supply chain partners in the world,” said Tom Galligani, Global Vice President of Supply Chain at Future Electronics. “We will continue to work hard to earn their trust, because our customers’ success is our success.”

Future Electronics was previously included among the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners in 2016 and 2017, so 2018 is the third year in a row that Future has been named to the list. Among the criteria for consideration are reliability, value, expertise, global reach, and strong leadership. To learn more about Future Electronics’ global supply chain solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

