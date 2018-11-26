Fiber Optic Connector Market Shoots Up to USD 5 billion by 2023 at 8% of CAGR: Asserts MRFR

Market Highlights

The global fiber optic connector market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the fiber optic connector market due to growing demand in Datacom and telecoms application for passive optical networking which is used to provide fiber to the end consumer. The high quality of optical connectors is highly reliable and flexible to use. The North American region is experiencing a higher demand due to advanced fiber optic technologies, which is boosting the fiber optic connector market growth to a large extent. For instance, this technology is used for the video/audio data transfers and online gaming among users.

Companies such as Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Corning Cable Systems LLC (U.S.), The 3M Company (U.S.), are the leading providers of fiber optic connector solution in the global market. The factors which are driving the market growth of Fiber Optics Connectors Market are, the increasing demand of high bandwidth over internet connectivity, increasing adoption of cloud applications, data center application, network virtualization, internet of things, and others. The fiber optic connectors are used in data center applications in IT industries that allow more fiber ports per unit of rack space and higher data rate. Whereas, fiber optics technology is also propelling the market growth to a large extent. The fiber optics technology is widely used in the telecommunication industries which offers noise rejection, higher data rate capabilities, electrical isolation, and others.

Global Fiber optic connector Market Segmentation:

The global fiber optic connector market is segmented into type, application, industries, and region. The type segment is sub-segmented as subscriber connector, lucent connector, straight tip, fiber connector, master unit, multi-fiber termination push on/pull off, fiber distributed data interface, sub multi-assembly, and others. The applications are sub-segmented into the datacenter, telecommunication, inter-building, security systems, community antenna television and others. The industries segment is sub-segmented into automotive, IT & telecom, consumer electronics, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Fiber optic connector Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the global fiber optic connector market Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), Arris Group Inc. (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Corning Cable Systems LLC (U.S.), The 3M Company (U.S.), Optical Cable Corporation (U.S.), Amphenol Aerospace (U.S.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of fiber optic connector market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of the highest market share. The fiber optic connector market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing usage connectors in defense industries, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The market for optical sorters in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing usage of high-speed data services by consumers in these regions. The Asia Pacific countries, including China, Japan, and India, are expected to gain growth with highest CAGR in the forthcoming years due to increasing penetration of fiber optics technologies used in smart cities project.

