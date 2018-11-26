Edge Banding Machine Market Growth Rate, Key players, Region, Suppliers, Types & Applications to 2025

Edge Banding Machine Market is expected to witness an exponential growth over forecast year. Edge banding is a type of process which is generally attached with a strip of narrow material majorly used for creation of aesthetically and durable fine trim edges in finish carpentry. Edge banding technology is used majorly to cover materials such as particle, particle board, plywood and MDF to cover the exposed sides owing to increasing strength and, appearance and durability for valuable material support. There are different substitutes for edge banding such as molding or face frames. The materials from which edge banding can be produced include melamine, ABS, acrylic, wood, PVC and wood veneer.

Easy availability of materials and ordinary tools for carpentry are mostly used for traditional edge banding owing to its manual process. However with advent of technology and advanced procurement process modern applications are majorly used for those processes which involve high in volume and recursive steps applied in manufacturing owing to alignment of cabinet doors. Using hot melt adhesive process edge banding has accounted high application by substrate automation process. These types of adhesives can be either solvent based which consists of many raw materials such as PUR, APOA, EVA, PA and PO or water based coupled with application oriented substrate based primer owing to its high usage as bonding agent between the substrate and the adhesives.

Global edge banding machine industry can be segmented on the basis of product type which includes manual edge banding machine and automatic edge banding machine. Based on size the global industry is segmented on the basis of portable edge banding machine and larger ambition edge banders and on the basis of application the global market is further divided into single-sided machine, double-sided machine and post forming. Application based edge banding machines are majorly used to produce a gamut of wood products with economy, utmost speed and quality. These widely diversified product portfolio have accounted high applications from wood working shop floors to high end process engineering plants and machines. Edge banding machines are coupled with several pioneering technologies such as synchronous and linear motors owing to its complete customer solutions from joining, trimming, sizing and to grooving and universal trimming of wood works.

Single sided machines are highly efficient, flexible for several kind of edge banding used in different edge banding materials such as PVC, coil and fixed length material, PVC, hot melt or PU adhesive whereas double sided edge banding machine have accounted higher applications for flexibility sizing. Post forming machines have accounted high application for furniture protection from chemical, thermal and mechanical loads owing to its continuous laminate property. High industrial applications have accounted increasing demand for these heavy engineering machines especially from Asia-Pacific countries owing to increasing industrial activities from furniture, interior decorations and architectural firms from developing economies such as China, India, Malaysia and Thailand. Traditional edge banding machines have accounted high sales volumes from this region however automatic and high end technology embedded edge banding machines have witnessed higher sales volume from North American and European region owing to increasing modular construction activities, rising disposable income and increasing standard of living.

The key industry players in this market include Felder Woodworking Machines Private Limited, Caple Industry solutions, Dellatecnica, Jai Industries, Printo, Biesse Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd., Woodtech Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Sinic Electronics Private Limited., Atlas Machines, Novelty Implex, Shree – Umiya F-Tech Machines, Shanghai Zongtai Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Guangdong Firmy Machinery Co., Ltd., Luli Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Peicheng Decoration Material Co. Ltd., Shanghai Jianhai Decorations Materials Co., Ltd., Shenzhen JYC Technology Ltd., Shouguang Yusen Wood Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Lian Da Sponge Product Co., Ltd., and others.

