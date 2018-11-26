Consultancy Service for Potential Buyers of Learning Management Systems

The network-based media and publishing company, eLearning Industry, has launched a service offering online advice and guidance for anyone who has been given responsibility for sourcing and buying a learning management system (LMS).

Would-be LMS buyers can visit the eLearning Industry website and supply some details about their organisation, along with what they require of an LMS and their aspirations about what the LMS should be able to. After a four-step fact-finding process – covering information about the potential buyer’s organisation, the project, the implementation and the buyer’s contact details – these potential LMS buyers are then given some options of LMSs to consider – setting out, for each likely candidate LMS such things as cost, features and scalability.

Christopher Pappas, the owner and founder of eLearning Industry, “Armed with the information that the potential LMS buyer supplies, our LMS consultants evaluate all their options in the LMS market and come up with a list of the LMS software that will best add value to that buyer’s business.”

Those taking advantage of this no-cost service tell eLearning Industry such things as the industry sector to which they belong; how many people will have access to the LMS; their organisation’s annual turnover (in US dollars) and whether their organisation already uses an LMS. They are also asked to indicate the desired deployment timescale for the LMS and to say the sort of costs they will expect to pay for the LMS.

Next, they are asked for their preferences in terms of type of LMS deployment (as software as a service/ Cloud; a self-hosted system, or a self-hosted Cloud-based deployment); the apps they require; the pricing model; the specification supported (such as Tin Can API, the various SCORM standards, AICC and so on); how it will be used (for example, for academic learning, channel training, compliance training, extended enterprise, and so on), and the features that the potential buyer wants the LMS to have.

The eLearning Industry consultants’ resulting recommendations are based on the data contributed by the LMS customers and users who supply eLearning Industry with reviews of their LMSs. These reviews – currently covering over 250 of the 1300 or so LMSs on the world market – are submitted to a page on eLearning Industry’s website.

This data – collected on an on-going basis – is the basis for eLearning Industry’s regular publication of the top 20 best value for money LMSs, the top 20 best customer experience LMSs and the top 20 best user experience LMSs.

“With so many LMSs on the market, finding the most appropriate one for your organisation can be tricky, time-consuming and potentially costly – especially if you’re not a specialist in online learning software,” said Christopher Pappas. “Our aim is to simplify matters as much as possible for potential LMS buyers – to clarify matters and clear away their confusion, so that they can acquire the LMS that will be most beneficial in their organisation’s current circumstances.”

To take advantage of eLearning Industry’s no-cost LMS consultancy service, visit: https://elearningindustry.com/lms-quote