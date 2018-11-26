4K TV Market – Current Scenario of the Market and Potential of the Market from 2018-2023

Market Scenario:

The ultra-definition televisions is a combination of 4K resolution, high dynamic range, high frame rate and wide color gamut (WCG). 4K television is a biggest change in the television industry. The competition between various 4K television vendors has intensified over the past few years.

The factors contributing to the growth of the 4K television market are new technological changes, features such as better picture quality, high resolution, increasing demand for consumer electronics and increasing demand for live shows. However, factor such as high cost is hindering the overall growth of the 4K television market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global 4K television market, whereas North-America is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

The global 4K television market is expected to reach approximately USD 50 billion by the end of 2023 with 24% CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global 4K Television Market include- Sony Corporation (Japan), Videocon Industries Limited (India), TTE Technology, Inc (China), LG Display (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea), Haier Inc. (China), Sharp Corporation(Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Skyworth Electronics Pvt Ltd (China), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), among others.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share, owing to increased adoption of new technological solutions, increasing competition among 4K television vendors, increasing demand for consumer electronics and increasing disposable income.

However, North-America region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The reason is attributed to technological developments, biggest importer for 4K televisions and sharper picture quality.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of 4K television into type, end-users and region.

Type

<55 Inch

55 Inch

65 Inch

Others

End-users

Household

Public

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Study Objectives of 4K TV Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 4K TV

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the 4K TV market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the 4K TV.

Intended Audience

Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

