Pumpkin Seed Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

A pumpkin is a fruit vegetable of a squash plant and most commonly cultivated for commercial uses. It is native of North America. Pumpkin pie is traditionally used in thanksgiving meals in The U.S and Canada. Pumpkins are grown in almost all part of the world for commercial and ornamental sales.

Pumpkin seeds are loaded with various nutrients and minerals that can provide amazing health benefits and hence have gained massive market demand in global markets. The World Health Organization have recommended pumpkin seeds consumption as a good way of obtaining zinc andS a wide variety of nutrients such as magnesium and manganese, copper and proteins. As enriched with all these essential nutrients and minerals pumpkin seeds are proven as magic remedies for heart health, immune support, prostate health, anti-diabetic effects, and liver health etc. Pumpkin seed oil is also used in beauty products. These are the factors causing rapid market growth for pumpkin seeds in the extract, oil, raw seeds or roasted form. Pumpkin seed butter is also popular by-products in the markets.

Pumpkin Seed Market: Segmentation

Pumpkin seed market is segmented on the basis of its various forms available in the market, their different uses and on the basis of regions.

Pumpkin seed market is segmented on the basis of its various forms available in the market such as pumpkin seed oil, roasted pumpkin seed, raw pumpkin seed, pumpkin seed extract etc. Roasted and seasoned pumpkin seeds are considered as healthy snack option and high market demand from increasing number of health conscious consumers. Pumpkin seed extracts are used in various food dishes.

Pumpkin seed market is further segmented on the basis of uses, which includes culinary uses, medicinal uses, and other uses. Pumpkin seeds are used in various culinary preparation such as meat, poultry or other veg dishes. Pumpkin floor is used in the preparation of various bakery products such as biscuits, breads and cookie etc. used in breakfast snacks etc. Pumpkin seed oil is used in the treatment of burns, and oil capsules are used to maintain healthy urinary treatment. Pumpkin seeds also useful for diabetic, sleep management, heart and liver management, also possess anti-inflammatory benefits. Thus, considering various medicinal properties, uses of pumpkin seed, medicinal uses market segment is major and rapid growing market segment. In other uses market segment pumpkin seeds are used for ornamental purposes during Halloween.

Pumpkin Seed Market: Regional Outlook

Pumpkin seed market is further segmented on the basis of regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst regional market segments, Asia Pacific and North America are major producers and consumers of pumpkins and pumpkin seeds. However, Europe and Latin America also accounts for significant market shares in terms of consumption of pumpkin seeds. In Latin America Mexico is major producer and exporter of pumpkins. Amongst Asia Pacific regional markets India and China are major producers of pumpkin and pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin Seed Market: Dynamics

Increasing health consciousness and increased uses of high-quality oils and food products is the prime market driver for pumpkin seed market. Various health benefits and full of zinc and other minerals pumpkin seeds are considered as super foods. Because of high health benefits, market demand for pumpkin seed and its products is growing. Pumpkin seed flour and the extract is protein rich and high healthy calories which are used in various culinary dishes. Growing consumption and market demand for breads, cakes, and healthy snacks are fueling market demand of pumpkin seeds and pumpkin-derived products.

Emerging demand for bio-oil manufactured using natural substances is another market driver for pumpkin seed market. Increasing demand for natural medicines is another factor fueling the growth of pumpkin seed extracts and capsules.