Jewelry Customization Now Easy With The Advent Of CAD Software!

Jewelry and silverware manufacturers have adopted CAD software due to its finest measurement providing capability. CAD or computer aided design software is used by engineers and architects for creating accurate drawings of objects. Using CAD in jewelry making has enabled the manufacturers to easily customize the jewelries with high precision according as per customer requirements. It helps in lowering the manufacturing cost by creating a virtual model and replicating it during manufacturing.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL JEWELRY AND SILVERWARE MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $321 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost half of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, consumers are ending up progressively happy with purchasing top of the line gems and timepieces on the web. Furthermore, this new the truth is ready to reshape the gems retail scene. Floated by mixtures of funding, monobrand retailers, for example, AUrate and Vrai and Oro are drawing youthful shoppers with in vogue, firmly curated accumulations. Traditional retailers hoping to thrive in 2018 and beyond may want to look to enter online market as a result of this.

Richline Group Inc, was the largest company in the global jewelry and silverware manufacturing market. As a part of its growth strategy, Richline brands and cuff plans to offer smart fine jewelry products to retailers worldwide. The Richline- CUFF alliance is the first of its kind in pairing a prestigious and established jewelry supplier with a Silicon Valley player in the smart-jewelry space. This partnership will establish Richline as a recognized leader in this new era of smart, yet fashionable jewelry.

The jewelry and silverware manufacturing industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing, engraving, chasing or etching jeweler, novelties or precious metal flatware; stamping coins; cutting, slabbing, tumbling, carving, engraving, polishing or faceting precious or semiprecious stones; recutting, repolishing and setting.

