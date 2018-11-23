Alive Drumming’s new release of Song Rhythm Tracks

Alive Drumming responds to community requests.

– SetList Sharing – Share your setlists in a similar way to sharing tracks

– Search for SetLists – Download an entire album of tracks shared by others. Very handy for your rehearsals.

– All samplers tracks now can be downloaded as setlists. Simply perform a setlist search for any of these names, “Afro-Cuban Salsa”, “Jazz and Blues”, and “Classic Country Music”. You will then receive all the track definitions (in the “deferred” state) where you can then choose, at any time, to download any of the tracks.

– Reworked Search – More stable + Allows for more functions during a search, such as duplication + Auto-browse to last track accessed at the conclusion of the search.

– Introducing Holds and Pushes – This release adds options for holds and pushes to your arrangements, accessible via the user-defined arrangements page.

Updated On-line Guides – in all supported languages

– Stability improvements.

Version 3.0, Song Rhythm Tracks is now available in the Apple App Store at

https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1254346877?mt=8