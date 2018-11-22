The Food Enzymes Market is expected to reach $2,253.97 million by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Food Enzymes Market By Type (Carbohydrates, Proteases and Lipases); By Source (Plants, Microorganisms, Animals); By Application (Bakery, Dairy Products, Beverages, Meat products)-With Forecast (2018 – 2023)”, the market is driven by growing consumer tastes and rising demand for enhanced processed food products.

Asia Pacific to have a major share in the Food Enzymes Market

Asia Pacific will dominate the Food Enzymes Market during the forecast period. It is expected to reach $829.96 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.2%. Increasing penetration of retail chains and changing lifestyles will drive the demand for the market in the region. Along with the demand for processed food, the preference for healthy diet among consumers is on the rise. Consumers are becoming aware of the additives and nutritional value related to the food. The Asia Pacific Food Enzymes Market has been experiencing a decent growth in recent times and is expected to grow higher in the coming years. This can be due to increasing westernization leading to the change in food habits among consumers towards packaged bakery, confectionery, and specialty products. These factors drive the demand for food enzymes in the coming years.

Selected Analysis done in the full Report:

The bakery segment in 2014 reached $398.1 million. It is expected to reach $688.16 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Bakery products consist of several products such as bread, pastries, doughnuts, rolls, and pies. The enzymes act as catalysts and are natural proteins for biochemical reactions which offer quality improvements in bakery products. Food enzymes such as fungal alpha-amylases and malt can increase shelf life, improve the quality and enhance the texture of a bakery product. Advances in Biotechnology have led to the invention of many new enzymes offered for the baking industry. Bakery products are prominent in nations such as North America and Western Europe, especially in the U.S. and the U.K. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for bakery foods, with India and China being the main drivers.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• Growing demand for healthy foods and beverages along with increasing health awareness and growing population enhance the demand for food enzymes globally.

• High-pressure Nitrogen treatments in enzymatic food processing and rising application of food enzymes in an array of new food products will drive the growth of Food Enzymes Market.

• Food enzymes are used to treat biological waste from food processing and are biodegradable. This factor enhances the demand for the Food Enzymes Market in the coming years.

Key players of the Food Enzymes Market

Novozymes, Royal DSM, DuPont, AB Enzymes Gmbh and Chr. Hansen are the key players of the Food Enzymes Market. Novozmes provides solutions to many industries such as agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, F&B, household care, leather, paper & pulp. Royal DSM deals with material sciences and life sciences industries. AB Enzymes Gmbh manufactures enzymes for bakery, textile, beverages, animal feed, detergent, and pulp and paper industries. Chr. Hansen manufactures enzymes, probiotics, and natural colors.

Food Enzymes Market is segmented as below

A. Food Enzymes Market By Type

1. Amylases

2. Catalases

3. Lactases

4. Proteases

5. Lipases

6. Rennet

7. Cellulase

8. Others(Actinidin, Bromelain, Ficin, Lypoxygenase, Invertase, Raffinase& Others)

B. Food Enzymes Market By Source

1. Plant-Based Enzymes

2. Animal-Based Enzymes

3. Microorganism-Based Enzymes

3.1. Bacterial

3.2 Fungal

3.3 Yeast

C. Food Enzymes Market By Application

1 Bakery

1.1 .1.1 Bread

1.2 .1.2. Cakes

1.3 .1.3. Crackers & Cookies

2 Dairy

3 Beverages

4 Meat Products

5 Confectionery

6 . 6. Fruits & Vegetables Processing

7 Oil & Fats

8 Starch Processing

9 Inulin & Others

D. Food Enzymes Market By Geography(covers 38+ countries)

E. Food Enzymes Market Entropy

Companies Cited and Interviewed

1. ROYAL DSM N.V.

2. EI DU PONT DE NEMOURS & CO.

3. NOVOZYMES A/S

4. CHR. HANSEN A/S

5. BIOCATALYSTS LIMITED

6. AB ENZYMES GMBH

7. KERRY GROUP PLC

8. AUM ENZYMES

9. AMANO ENZYME INC.

10. ENMEX SA DE CV

11. Company 15+

