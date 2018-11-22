Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market worth $24,948.0 Million by 2020

The report “Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market by Solution (Software and Hardware), Service (System Integration and Professional), Type (Hyperscale and Enterprise), End User (SMB and Large Business), and Region – Global Forecast to 2020” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the server SAN market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

[121 Pages Report] The global server SAN market is expected to grow from $3,150.0 million in 2015 to $24,948.0 Million by 2020, at a CAGR of 51.3% during the forecast period.

Prominent vendors in the server SAN space include VMware, HP, EMC, and IBM, while new entrants have emerged as key innovators in this space. The server SAN market research report analyzes market dynamics, future roadmaps, and global trends, and also provides competitive intelligence and forecasts for the next 5 years. The major companies have already invested in this market along with other small vendors specializing in the niche segment of the market.

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the global server SAN market into the following segments and sub-segments:

By Solution

• Hardware

• Software

By Service

• System integration service

• Professional service

By Type

• Hyperscale

• Enterprise

By End User

• Small and Medium Business (SMB)

• Large Business

By by Region

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, and the rest)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, and the rest)

• Middle East and Africa (KSA, UAE, and the rest)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others)

Server Storage Area Network (SAN) is a booming technology in the storage industry. The technology uses the concept of combined compute and shared storage that eliminates the requirement for separate storage array. The technology replaces the traditional form of storage by overcoming the problems of storage management and delivers the advantages of higher availability, better performance, and costs.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OVz41S

This report studies the global server SAN market during the forecast period from 2015 to 2020. The market is expected to reach $24,948.0 Million by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 51.3% from 2015 to 2020.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the server SAN market by solution (hardware and software, by service (system integration and professional service), by type (hyperscale and enterprise), by end user (SMB and large business), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America).

The advancement of technology and business operations introduces generation of vast data on a daily basis. In order to manage this bulk data more storage spaces, servers, devices, and related hardware are required, which introduces additional costs on data center infrastructure upgradations. Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks (RAID) and traditional SAN storage management are no longer feasible to manage the alarming increase in data. Server SAN is an effective technology that makes this massive data accessible and manageable. The server SAN technology has various advantages over the existing storage management solutions in the market. The technologically leading companies are more focused on the server SAN technology and are providing cost-effective and high performance solutions. Providing efficient data storage management focused solution has opened the doors for new entrants in this market.

Another major driver that drives the server SAN market is its low upgradation cost. Massive amount of data is being created on a daily basis leading to the requirements for additional data center infrastructure to manage this data. This incurs complexity and additional cost of infrastructure that is needed, once the maximum storage capacity is reached within a firm. The upgradation of infrastructure includes additional costs for servers, flash, storage subsystem, network attached storage or solid state drivers. The server SAN technology minimizes these additional or upgradation costs as storage management in this system is based on low software cost with great choice and is independent of additional hardware storage.

As of 2014, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global server SAN market, followed by Europe. However, the APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 56.2% from 2015 to 2020. A number of factors including energy efficiency, developing economies such as China and India, and increasing data traffic are creating positive impact on the growth of the server SAN market in the APAC region.

Browse 80 market data tables and 36 figures spread through 121 pages and in-depth TOC on “Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market by Solution (Software and Hardware), Service (System Integration and Professional), Type (Hyperscale and Enterprise), End User (SMB and Large Business), and Region – Global Forecast to 2020″

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/server-san-market-161785173.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com