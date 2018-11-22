India Silicone Defoamer Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2024

The India market for silicone defoamer is dominated by multinational players, such as Momentive Performance Material Inc., Dow Corning Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International AG, Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemi AG, and Bluestar Silicones International, states a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

With only a few domestic participants operating in this market, international players are actively involving in mergers and acquisitions. The implementation of strict regulations on VOC-emitting and non-biodegradable product in North America and Europe are forcing many international players to invest as well as expand its production bases in India. However, the rising focus of government on expanding specialty chemical business, relaxation in excise duty, and the enactment of GST bill implementation are likely to help domestic players to enhance its core competence in the years to come, reports the research study.

As per the research report, the overall opportunity in the India market for silicone defoamer was worth US$197.9 mn in 2015. Researchers estimate it to rise at a CAGR of 4.90% during the period from 2016 to 2024 and reach a value of US$299.4 mn by the end of the forecast period. During the same period of time, the market is likely to reach 64,605.2 tons in terms of volume, notes the study.

Water Treatment to Continue as Prime Application Area of Silicone Defoamer in India

The research report presents an exhaustive analysis of the silicone defoamer market in India. According to the study, the water treatment, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, metalworking fluids, food and beverages, and several other industries, such as pulp and paper, textile, oil and gas, and the detergents, are the main application areas of silicone defoamers. With a share of more than 26%, the water treatment industry emerged as leading application segment of silicone defoamers in India in 2015.

Since there is a scarcity of fresh drinking water in this country, the need to clean wastewater to make it drinkable is reflecting greatly on the demand for silicone defoamer. The increase in effluent treatment is also adding considerably to the demand for silicone defoamers in India. All these factors are pointing towards the continued dominance of water treatment as the key application area of silicone defoamer in this economy throughout the forecast period.

The demand for silicone defoamer is also expected to increase substantially in the paints and coatings, metalworking fluids, pharmaceuticals and the food and beverage industry over the next few years, states the research report.

Rise in Construction Sector to Fuel Demand for Silicone Defoamer Market

India is one of the leading consumers of silicone defoamers across the world. According to a researcher at TMR, “the rapid growth of the construction sector across the country has boosted the demand for paints and coatings, which in turn, has influenced the sales of silicone defoamer in this country.” With the rising trend of urbanization and industrialization and a significant increase in population, a surge in the number of new building and construction projects can be seen. This, as a result, is reflecting positively on the India market for silicone defoamers.

Apart from this, the augmenting demand for quality products is also boosting this market considerably. However, regulatory issues and the price volatility of raw materials may create hurdles in the growth trajectory of this market in the near future, states the research report.

