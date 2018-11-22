Food Consumables market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market: By Equipment Type (Chromatographs, Spectrometers, PCRS, Others), By Consumable Type (Test Kit, Reagents, Labware) By Analysis (Microbiology, Chemistry, GMO, Others), By Geography (2018-2023)”, the market is- driven by the rising global trade and consumer awareness on labeling to mandate effective food testing.

Americas held the largest market share in the Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market

Americas region holds the largest market share in Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach $1.37 billion. Ironically, the same Americas region accounts for the largest market share in Food Consumables Market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% to reach $1.67 billion by 2023. However, APAC region registers highest growth rate for both Food Diagnostic Equipment Market and Consumables Market and is anticipated to touch $1.36 billion at a CAGR of 8.0% and $1.39 billion at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Americas Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Markets are driven by rising foodborne illness cases annually, free global trade activity, and consumer awareness.

Selected Pricing Analysis done in the full report

• The Food diagnostic equipment has been segmented into eight product segments, namely: Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry Systems, Hybrid Systems, PCR Equipment, ELISA Equipment, Flow Cytometry Systems, NMR Systems, and Others (Data Systems, Auto samplers, and so on). The data systems and auto samplers are integrated with the rest of the medical diagnostic equipment and are also bought separately to operate. The pricing of all the equipment is entirely different as the size, configuration, operations, lifetime of this equipment are diverse.

• The demand for food diagnostic equipment market continues to grow with the increasing food testing service providers. In the coming years, there will be huge scope for rapid and hybrid systems such as PCR, ELISA. These systems have improvised the testing procedure, facilitating faster results. Hence, the classic methods such as chromatography and mass spectrometry, which are being replaced by these rapid systems, will experience a slight decline in the pricing. The hybrid systems, flow cytometry systems will continue to gain demand as there is vast scope for the growth of sophisticated laboratories with expertise in multiple areas of food testing. These systems are used in various analyses and are expensive compared to other equipment. It is projected that the increase in the number of food equipment manufacturers coupled with advancements in technology will bring the prices down.

• The NMR equipment is only used by the multinational laboratories as the cost of manufacturing set up is huge. There are only a few suppliers in the market who manufacture NMR spectrometers and thus, have the pricing advantage. The price of this equipment is the highest of all and is estimated to grow with the increasing demand from the food testing service providers.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• The key factors that drive the growth for Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market are the rising contamination instances which is set to increase food testing demand.

• The increasing demand for rapid methods are likely to propel Diagnostic equipment and consumables market.

• PCR equipment is the dominant device type and is anticipated to exhibit the market size of $1.30 million at a CAGR of 7.40% by 2023 due to increasing installations.

• Food microbiology is the most dominant application in food diagnostics and is estimated to reach $1.58 billion at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2023.

• Reagents are the dominant consumable types and are expected to reach $2.36 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

• Immunoassay and Hybrid systems are also poised to exhibit faster growth as these are rapid analytical systems that hold huge potential for growth.

• Agilent Technologies Inc. also introduced a rapid pathogen detection system, namely: AriaMx system. This system provides easily exchangeable optics cartridges for genotyping for PCR equipment facilitating quicker results. Similarly, the Hybrid systems, Immunoassay systems are also being employed with rapid methods.

• By 2020, 1,69,635 units of PCR equipment are estimated to be shipped globally, while that of Immunoassay systems are estimated to reach 1,77,844 units at 5.2% and 4.7% CAGR, respectively.

Key players of Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market:

• The top players in the market are Beckman coulter Inc., Biomerieux Inc., Bio-rad laboratories, Inc. , Bruker Corporation and more.

Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market Report is segmented as indicated below

• Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market By Equipment Type:

1. Chromatographs

2. Spectrometers

3. PCRS

4. Others

• Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market By Consumable Type

1. Test Kit

2. Reagents

3. Labware

• Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market By Analysis

1. Microbiology

2. Chemistry

3. GMO

4. Others

• Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market By Geography (Covers 12 + Countries)

• Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market By Entropy

Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:

• Charm Sciences Inc;

• Biomerieux SA

• Du Pont De nemours

• Roka Bioscience

• Qiagen N.V.

• Perkin Elmer Inc;

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc;

• Foss A/S

• Danaher Corporation

• Ametek Inc;

• Company 11

• Company 12

• Company 13

• Company 15+

