Ultrafast Laser Market – Developments and Trends, Potential of the Market from 2018-2023

Market Scenario

The ultrafast laser market is not just growing, it is accelerating. Ultrafast lasers possess unique ability to deliver high peak power without thermal damage which makes them better suited for biomedical and biological applications. The rise in demand for ultrafast laser across biomedical applications is one major factor driving the growth of ultrafast laser market. Also, increasing need for cost-efficient solutions for micromachining is another major factor responsible for driving the growth of ultrafast laser market.

Amplitude Systemes, Attodyne Inc., Clark-MXR, Inc., Coherent Inc., DPSS Lasers Inc., EKSPLA, Epilog Laser, IMRA America, IPG Photonics are a few major players in the global Ultrafast Laser Market. Increasing deployment of ultrafast lasers in science and research will open the market for new players. Also, advancements in materials and laser configurations are set to drive the growth of the ultrafast laser market.

The type segment comprises of titanium-sapphire lasers, diode-pumped lasers, fiber lasers, and mode-locked diode lasers. The fiber lasers and diode-pumped lasers segments are expected to hold the largest market share of the ultrafast laser market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for ultrafast lasers across various applications. Also, the growing trend of adopting ultrafast lasers and the declining prices are also responsible for driving the growth of the market.

The global ultrafast laser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments:

The global ultrafast laser market is segmented by type, pulse duration and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into titanium-sapphire lasers, diode-pumped lasers, fiber lasers, and mode-locked diode lasers. Based on the pulse duration, the market is segmented into femtosecond and picosecond. Whereas, based on the application, the market is segmented into biomedical, materials processing, spectroscopy & imaging, science & research, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global ultrafast laser market are Amplitude Systemes (France), Attodyne Inc. (Canada), Clark-MXR, Inc. (U.S.), Coherent Inc. (U.S.) , DPSS Lasers Inc. (U.S.), EKSPLA (Lithuania), Epilog Laser (U.S.), IMRA America (U.S.), IPG Photonics (U.S.), JENOPTIK Laser GmbH (Germany), Laser Quantum (U.K), Lumentum Operations LLC (U.S.), Newport Corporation (U.S.), NKT Photonics (U.S.), Resonetics (U.S.), Rofin-Sinar Laser GmbH (Germany), Sheaumann Laser Inc. (U.S.), and Spectra-Physics (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global ultrafast laser market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of ultrafast laser applications across various industry verticals.

