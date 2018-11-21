The 11th Guangzhou International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition (PV Guangzhou 2019)

Date: August 16-18, 2019

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

China is Numbered Among Top PV Producers

In 2017, Chinese enterprises fill out most of the spots in the world’s top 10 PV manufacturers: 6 for polysilicon, 10 for silicon chips, 8 for PV cells, and 8 for PV modules. More importantly, all 4 No.1 spots were taken by Chinese enterprises.

Review of PV Guangzhou 2018

On a show floor of 25,000 sq.m (up 20%), over 350 exhibitors (up 16%) gathered for the show, including JA SOLAR, Yingli, Hanergy, UNIEXPV, INVT, LONGI, AKCOME, DYMCO, Sako, CSG, Topray, Fivestar, SAJ, GoodWe, Ginlong, Growatt, Sofar Solar, Senergy, APsystemsand and etc. 91% buyers found the products they needed and 88% of them will return for 2019.

Preview of PV Guangzhou 2019

As one of the largest and most influential PV trade shows in China, PV Guangzhou 2019 is going to expand its show floor to 40,000 sq.m, with 600 quality exhibitors displaying state-of-the-art PV technology!

Moreover, the show will be held under the same roof as China Int’l Energy Conservation, Energy Storage & Clean Energy Expo, covering other energy options like charging piles, wind energy, batteries, power supplies, bio-energy, and heating technology!

Exhibition Scope

−Photovoltaic Production Equipment: silicon rod silicon block silicon ingot production equipment, silicon wafer production equipment, battery production equipment, solar panels/modules production equipment, film version of the battery production equipment, and etc.

−Production Technology & Research Equipment: photovoltaic cells, related PV components, PV raw material, PV project and system, and etc.

−Solar Application Products: solar street lamp, lawn lamp, yard lamp, beacon lights, agricultural insecticide lamps, chargers, lights, traffic warning lights and other solar information display screen.

If you don’t want to miss out on this grand event, then please mark its date and venue, and register for your free digital ticket now!