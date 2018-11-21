Laser Displacement Sensors Market 2025 – Global Analysis & Forecast Report

21st November 2018 – Global Laser Displacement Sensor Market is expected to rise at a steady CAGR in the forthcoming years. The mechanism of laser displacement sensor ranging is a technique in which triangulation is used by combination of light emission and position sensitive device to achieve ranging. Simply put, a laser displacement sensor uses a laser beam to determine the distance of moving object. Laser displacement sensor is more often confused with laser rangefinder and hence the high speed of light is not suitable for significantly higher sub-millimeter measurements in which triangulation and other methods are prominently used.

Driving factors in the laser displacement sensor market includes rise in use of laser displacement sensors in consumers and automotive electronics segment and rise in demand for laser displacement from various industries. Other factors such as rise in demand for automation in automobiles and increase in spending add to the market growth. Also, the increase in use of laser displacement sensors in various domain such as material handling, robotics and machine tools also contribute to the market growth.

Based on segmentation by range, the laser displacement sensor includes less than 100mm, 100mm to 300mm and more than 300mm. Based on end-user segmentation, the laser displacement sensor market includes aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive. Automotive sector held a significant share in the global market and is also expected to grow in the upcoming years.

Geographically, the laser displacement sensor market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR and are also expected to grow in the global market. India and China are the key regions in the APAC market. Europe and North America also dominate the global market owing to technological enhancements. Middle-East and African regions are also expected to grow in the forthcoming years.

The key players in the laser displacement sensor market include SICK AG, OMRON Corporation, ZSY group LTD, Keyence Corporation, Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, Panasonic Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Banner Engineering Corp., TURCK GmbH Co. KG and Micro-Epsilon.

