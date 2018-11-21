Posted on by

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) Market 2018-2022 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

NDTE

Non-destructive testing equipment is used to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage.

Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new  Research study.

This report focuses on the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

  • GE
  • Olympus
  • Fujifilm
  • MISTRAS
  • Pfinder
  • Nikon
  • Ashtead
  • Sonatest
  • Bosello High Technology
  • Magnaflux
  • Socomore
  • Zetec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

  • Ultrasonic testing equipment
  • Magnetic particle testing equipment
  • Visual inspection equipment
  • Radiography testing equipment
  • Penetrant testing equipment
  • Eddy current testing equipment
  • Acoustic emission testing equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

  • Automotive
  • Oil & gas
  • Energy and power
  • Aerospace
  • Defence

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) market.

  • Chapter 1, to describe Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
  • Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE), with sales, revenue, and price of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE), in 2016 and 2017;
  • Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
  • Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
  • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
  • Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
  • Chapter 12, Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
  • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

