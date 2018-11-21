Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease are Different

You may feel concerned about your elderly loved one who is experiencing symptoms like forgetting where s/he kept something or even when his/her favorite show comes on TV. You may be wondering whether these signs are simply a normal part of aging or these are signs that your elderly loved one is suffering from s serious is going on.

Often people use the terms ‘dementia’ and Alzheimer’s disease interchangeably. While the two conditions have similarities, they are different. Understanding the difference can ensure your loved one gets the best treatment and care possible.

Dementia vs Alzheimer’s Disease

Dementia is a brain disorder that negatively impacts the patient’s ability to perform activities of daily living and the ability to communicate.

On the other hand, Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that affects specific parts of a person’s brain that control memory, thought, and language.

Dementia is often used to describe different symptoms or conditions that impact memory and thinking.

So, Alzheimer’s disease is a cause of dementia. Other diseases that can cause dementia are –

• Parkinson’s disease

• Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease

• Huntington’s disease

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include –

• Confusion

• Impaired thought processes

• Impaired Speech

Observe your senior loved one carefully so that you can share the information with your elderly parent’s doctor and the doctor can make a diagnosis and treatment plan.

Differences between Dementia from Alzheimer’s

If you’re wondering about the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s, and which one your loved one may be suffering from, consult a doctor. Your senior loved one’s doctor will likely conduct some blood tests before making a diagnosis. While some forms of dementia are temporary, Alzheimer’s is not.

Signs of Dementia

Many dementia symptoms and Alzheimer’s signs are common –

• Varying degrees of memory loss

• Reduced ability to focus or pay attention

• Impaired reasoning and judgement skills

Whether it is dementia or Alzheimer's or any other disease that you loved one is suffering from, it is a good idea to hire home caregivers and skilled nurses to provide them with the care they need, especially when you can't be at home with them. Home care services can provide caregivers to help your elderly manage their daily life, skilled nursing, chores around the household, physical therapy, occupational therapy and many other professional services.

