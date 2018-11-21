Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis Report 2025

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) market description in Asia-Pacific region

Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report gives the comprehensive outlook on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) adoption pattern across the region with special emphasis on key countries such as Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and South Korea. This report presents Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market dynamics elaborately to identify the current market developments & driving forces, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market.

In addition, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report includes the competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the regions (Country Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs.

Key stakeholders of the Asia-Pacific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report include raw material suppliers, manufacturers, marketers, policymakers, and healthcare service providers, who are engaged in usage and advocacy of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) methods.

Some of the key players profiled in the Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market include

• Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)

• Biomatters Ltd.

• DNASTAR Inc.

• GATC Biotech Ag

• Genomatix Software GmbH

• Illumina Incorporated

• Knome Inc.

• Life Sciences (Roche)

• Macrogen Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

• Pacific Biosciences

• Qiagen N.V

• Thermo Fischer Scientific

Some of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market are entering into partnerships and collaborations to garner larger market share.

Detailed Segmentation

By Type

• Products

o Instruments & Software

o Consumables (Reagents & kits)

• Services

o Sequencing Services

o Data Analysis Services

By Technology

• Whole Targeted Re-sequencing

• Whole Genome Sequencing

• Transcriptome (RNA-Seq)

• Whole Exome Sequencing

• De Novo Sequencing

• ChiP Sequencing

• Methylation Sequencing

• Others

By Application

• Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery & Development

• Biomarker Discovery

• Agriculture & Animal Health Research

• Personalised Medicine

By End Users

• Academic Institutes & Research Centers

• Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

• Biotech/Pharmaceuticals Companies

• Others

By geographical regions

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

