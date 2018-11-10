Reinvent your Workplace with Newgen at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018, Goa

Newgen Software, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms today announced its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018. Newgen will showcase a gamut of solutions catering to17 different industry verticals including Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Shared Services and Government.

Speaking on the participation, Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software said, “The business landscape in India is being shaped by a number of strategic trends and technologies today. It is imperative for enterprises to adopt and leverage BPM and ECM platforms to drive end-to-end process automation and create a leaner business processes. The advanced capabilities of these platforms allow enterprises to re-engineer processes, reinvent themselves, and be a forerunner in their domain.”

Get a strategic view of emerging trends and latest innovations in marketplace by meeting Newgen experts at booth #S6. Attendees can get to know how these solutions can be leveraged to drive digital transformation which helps enterprises reinvent their workplace, be faster than the fastest, enhance customer delight and make businesses infinite. With customers demanding anytime-anywhere services, technologies such as CCM enable businesses to orchestrate, contextualise and engage customers better by responding to the ever-changing market dynamics with agility.

Newgen offers a wide range of business process accelerators built on its configurable unified products. These solutions help revitalize business across industries by automating a wide range of mission-critical business processes, leveraging Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Digital Sensing, and Enterprise Mobility. These technologies connect an organization’s resources helping them make well-informed decisions helping drive enterprise-wide digital transformation.

The event will be held at the Grand Hyatt, Goa from November 13 to 16, 2018.