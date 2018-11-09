US Specialty Household Cleaners Market is Anticipated to Register 4.1 % CAGR till 2024

9 November 2018 –

The U.S Specialty Household Cleaners Market is expected to reach USD 7.96 billion by 2024, driven by adoption of a healthier lifestyle and growing concern of infectious diseases. Increasing preference for proper hygiene and sanitation standards is anticipated to boost the specialty household cleaners market. Also, stringent efficacy and guidelines stated by the U.S. Environmental protection Agency (EPA) will further regulate the acceptance of these specialty cleaning products as the companies claiming the products to kill the germs need to abide by the regulations and policies stated by the U.S. EPA.

The exact concentration of these products can deliver optimum performance or else can result in hazardous health concerns and slip & trip accidents causing severe physical injuries. Hence, it is crucial to use the appropriate concentrations of specialty cleaners. Growing need for healthy & hygienic surroundings is anticipated to boost the demand for these products in the U.S. In 2016, hard surface cleaners segment accounted for 44.2% of overall market share, and it is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) in the United States has created awareness amongst the public regarding benefits of regular disinfection and sanitization at home and other surroundings. Hence, the specialty cleaning products have become indispensable and lead to their enhanced acceptance and purchase. These cleaning products are available in the form of wipes, foams, liquids, gels, aerosols, sprays and granules.

In 2016, toilet bowl cleaners were valued at USD 1.05 billion. Products used for toilet bowl cleaning are designed to maintain spotless and hygienic conditions. In 2016, cleaning products in bathroom applications accounted for 45.2% of overall market share, and it is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness regarding the spread of diseases and infections is anticipated to boost the demand for bathroom cleaners. On the other hand, kitchen surfaces and platforms are affected by ants, mice, rats, and cockroaches hence, their proper and frequent cleaning is essential to ensure good ambiance. The essential need for clean and disinfected kitchen environment is anticipated to increase the demand for kitchen cleaning products.

Key market players are implementing mergers and acquisition strategies to enhance their sustainability and expand their presence in global market. The consumer specialty products association (CSPA) is the premier U.S. trade association engaged in the manufacture, formulation, and distribution of consumer goods to maintain the clean and healthy environment.

Hexa Research has segmented the U.S. specialty household cleaners market based on Product and Application:

Segmentation by Product, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

• Hard Surface Cleaners

• Glass Cleaners

• Toilet Bowl Cleaners

• Metal Polishes

• Other

Segmentation by Application, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

• Bathroom

• Kitchen

• Other

Key Players Analyzed:

• The Clorox Company

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

• Procter & Gamble

• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Kao Corporation

• Unilever

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Seventh Generation, Inc.

