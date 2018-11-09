Green Data Center Market Future Insights, Market Revenue and Threat Forecast by 2022

Global Green Data Center Market Information by Infrastructure (Physical, Virtual), By Components (Hardware, Software), Domain (SMEs, Large Business Units), and End Users (Manufacturing, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Energy, Aerospace & Defence) – Forecast 2018-2022

Market Scenario

Green Data Center is a new technology which is used for data storage, data management, and data dissemination. By the use of certain components such as computer systems, servers, green data centers are designed to use very less energy and give minimum impact to the environment. Green data centers are capable of providing the same features, which a typical data centers provide, but these are more environmental friendly. Government rules towards the environment and increasing interest of organization towards green earth campaign are few factor which is driving the market of Green Data Center. Global Green Data Center market has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period with the CAGR of XX%.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Infrastructure: Physical & Virtual.

Segmentation by Components: Hardware (Servers, Cooling Equipment, Power Units, Networking components) & Software.

Segmentation by Domain: SMEs & Large Business Units

Segmentation by End Users: Manufacturing, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Energy, Aerospace & Defence, Retail among others.

Regional Analysis

North America is leading the Market of Green Data Center with the some market share. Presence of global players and technology advantage to the North America countries are driving the market of Green Data Center. Government initiatives and heavy investment towards the green campaign from private sector is also helping the market to grow. Growing economy of Asian countries such as China and India are inviting global players in this region which leads in heavy deployment of data centers. Government regulation in this region are helping in wide adoption of green technology.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of Green Data Center are- IBM (U.S.) Dell (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Hitachi (Japan), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Fujitsu (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), ABB Group (Switzerland), NEC Corporation of America (U.S.) Among others.

Industry News

• In June 2016, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd announced the strategic partnership with SADC for the development of Green Data Centers.

• In June 2016, Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd announced that company has developed a new energy saving technology which will allow the data centers in cooling with less electricity.

