Shift From Blast Furnace To EAF (Electric Arc Furnace)

Global steelmakers are gradually shifting from blast furnace to Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) to manufacture steel. EAF requires much lower investment, uses lower chemical reaction and offers higher efficiency compared to a blast furnace. The use of EAF enables steelmakers to produce steel from 100% scrap metal feedstock, reducing the overall energy consumed to produce steel as compared to steel made from ores.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE CRUDE STEEL MARKET AT $2 TRILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than half of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for one-third of the global crude steel market.

ArcelorMittal S.A. was the biggest player in the crude steel market, with revenues worth $56 billion in 2016. ArcelorMittal’s growth strategy aims at manufacturing lighter steel to keep pace with the increasing demand for lighter vehicles from automobile manufacturers.

The crude steel market includes establishments making steel, manufacturing shapes and forming pipe and tube. This is consumed highly in the manufacturing of railroad tracks, building and construction, nuclear infrastructure, and household appliances.

