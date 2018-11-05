One Rate Policy on 500 Pound Loans

October 17, 2018, London – Post Office Loans today announced that its 500 Pound loans are not affected by the ups and downs of market. The borrowers can get the loans without any fear of any change in the rate, specifically; they have no need to keep concern on the increase in the interest rates. The company wants to give the feel of security to its fund seekers and to ensure that provides the loans on a fixed rate.

Previously, the loan applicants were always in an anxious confusion on the interest rates. The main aim of the borrowers to apply for 500 Pound by direct lender is to get better deals on better rates. If they do not get what they desire, what is the use of the existence of new age lending? To prevent them from the anxiety on rate quotes, the company decided to work on the ‘one rate policy’ and offer only one rate throughout the year. After completion of a year there will be the announcements of the new rates and that will follow for that whole year.

Grais Bridget, the Senior Loan Executive of Post Office Loans says – ‘We are very much concerned about the rates as this is what make most of the borrowers change their mind at the very last moment. This affects their financial stability as in the fear of expensive loan deal, they try to find out other way outs. IF they fail to do get a solution on time they get stuck in financial complications or miss any repayment. This causes default and in turn a degrade in the credit ratings. Post Office Loans do not what that its customers face any such situation due to the stress on interest rates. This is why we have launched the one rate policy and we are getting good response on loan applications.’