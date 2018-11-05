Network Management Softwares Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 5, 2018: In 2017, the global Network Management Softwares market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Management Softwares status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Management Softwares development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CA Technologies

IBM

NetScout Systems

Spiceworks

Manage Engine

Paessler

Solarwinds

HP

Auvik Networks

GFI Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fault Management

Performance Management

Security Management

Configuration Management

Billing Management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Sector

Defense Sector

Education and Academia Sector

BFSI Sector

IT Sector

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Management Softwares Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Fault Management

1.4.3 Performance Management

1.4.4 Security Management

1.4.5 Configuration Management

1.4.6 Billing Management

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Management Softwares Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Government Sector

1.5.3 Defense Sector

1.5.4 Education and Academia Sector

1.5.5 BFSI Sector

1.5.6 IT Sector

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network Management Softwares Market Size

2.2 Network Management Softwares Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Management Softwares Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Network Management Softwares Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

