The Real Facts about Lung Cancer

Southlake, TX– Oct 14, 2018–Lung cancer is not easy to detect. Patients with a high risk for lung cancer should contact their doctor to discuss ways of reducing their risk and plan their checkup schedules. Lung cancer is likely to recur after treatment. Therefore, it’s important to get check-ups after treatment. Among the symptoms of lung cancer, include chest pain, persistent cough, coughing up blood, constant feeling of weakness, wheezing, weight and appetite loss, and more.

“Lung cancer may not be preventable,” explained Dr. Lee. “But one can reduce their risk by avoiding smoking or exposure to second-hand smoke, asbestos, and other harmful carcinogens. Early detection through check-ups is the best way to battle lung cancer allowing early treatment.”

Lung cancer is caused by a combination of factors – Smoking is responsible for 80% of all the cases of lung cancer. But more patients who have never smoked are dying from the disease all over the world. The increase in lung cancer deaths in non-smokers is associated with exposure to radon gas from building materials and soil, exposure to asbestos or industrial chemicals, air pollution and exposure to second-hand smoke.

CT scans are effective for screening people at high risk – Lung cancer is hard to diagnose early because the symptoms only show when it’s in the later stages. A low dose spiral computed tomography is proven to reduce deaths in patients who are at high risk for lung cancer. People between the age of 55 and 77, those who’ve smoked one pack of cigarettes each day for30 years, those who have not had a chest CT within a year and people who are free of lung cancer are recommended for screening for lung cancer.

Some tumors can be removed minimally invasively – Tumors caught in early stages can be removed surgically and help free patients of cancer. A lobectomy is performed to remove the lobe of the lung that contains the tumor. Most lobectomies can be carried out using the minimally invasive approach which includes video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS).

“New treatments for lung cancer have proven to be very effective,” concluded Dr. Drinkard. Scientists have developed targeted drugs, which can be used alone or in combination with other drugs. They have fewer side effects and work effectively on late-stage lung cancers to help slow their growth and prolong the survival of the patient.”

About Southlake Oncology

Southlake Oncology, located in the Southlake and Grapevine area is a community-focused oncology practice that delivers exceptional care to North Texas cancer patients with a variety of cancer diagnoses and blood disorders. Like the other Choice Cancer Care facilities, we are an independent treatment center that is physician-owned.