Hemodialysis Catheter Market will Register a CAGR of 4.6% through 2024

Hemodialysis Catheter Market: Overview

Hemodialysis is a medical procedure of filtering blood for the people suffering from kidney failure. The process is carried out through dialysis machine using a catheter as interconnection. The catheter used in hemodialysis consists of two types lumens, colored in red and blue for clear identification during the process. The red colored lumen injects blood from patient and transfers it to hemodialysis machine for filtration, while blue colored lumen returns pure blood to the patient after filtration.

The Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market was valued at $733 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $997 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2024.

The major factors driving the hemodialysis catheter market are increase in prevalence of end stage renal diseases (ESRD) and surge in number of people suffering from chronic kidney disorders. Moreover, technological advancements in dialysis equipments and low availability of kidney donors for transplantation are expected to fuel the market growth. However, risk of blood infections and thrombosis and limitations in the reimbursement of dialysis procedures in the emerging regions hinder the growth of the market.

Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market: Segmentation

By Product

Cuffed tunneled

Non-cuffed tunneled

Non-tunneled

By Tip Configuration

Step-tip catheters

Split-tip catheters

Symmetric catheters

By Material

Silicone

polyurethane

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics/Dialysis centers

Home Dialysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe. In addition, Latin America and Middle East is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market is the rise in the incidence of end stage renal disease and the innovations in the efficient dialysis products. Moreover, surge in the awareness for the renal diseases and the availability of their treatments in the emerging economies fuel the demand of hemodialysis catheters.

The major players operating in the global hemodialysis catheters market include Baxter International Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Toray Medical Co., Ltd., AngioDynamics Inc., C. R, Bard, Nipro Medical Corporation, Medical Components Inc, Medtronic PLC, Outset Medical, Inc,NxStage Medical, Inc., Allmed Medical Corporation and Outset Medical, Inc.

