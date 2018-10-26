Global Sorbitol Market to Reach USD 1,585.4 Million By 2022

The Global Sorbitol Market will grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 1,585.4 million by 2022, according to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®. The global sorbitol market driven by the growing health issues due to consumption of sugar-based products, expansion of middle-class population and increased urbanization, increasing demand from Asia-Pacific region, and growing demand from cosmetic and personal care industry.

Global Sorbitol Market Size by Function (Sweetener, Humectant, Bulking Agent, Flavoring Agent, and Others), by Form (Solid/Powder and Liquid/Syrup), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts to 2022.

Moreover, “all natural” and “clean label” trends within the food and beverage markets, rising consumer demand for low-calorie and healthy food products, and increasing prevalence of diabetes have embraced the growth of sorbitol market globally. However, various side effects due to over consumption of sorbitol, and stringent regulations and international quality standards for sorbitol challenge the growth of the sorbitol market to some extent.

The key players in the global sorbitol market are Roquette Freres le Romarin., Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, SPI Pharma, Sayaji Industries Limited, Glushan Polyols Ltd., Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Merck group, Sukhjit Group, Tereos, B Food Science Co. Ltd, and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Scope of the Report:

Market by Function:

• Sweetener

• Humectant

• Bulking Agent

• Flavouring Agent

• Others

Market by Product Form:

• Solid

• Liquid

Market by Application:

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

