A new market research report titled “Global Peracetic Acid Market, By Application (Disinfectant, Sterilant, Sanitizer and Others), By End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023“, has been added to the wide online database overseen by TechSci Research. The study talks about the prime market growth factors alongside future projections that would affect the global peracetic acid market amid the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. The concerned study is broken-down in various market factors including top players, demand & production stats, challenges, and opportunities with the end goal to edify the readers about the real scenario in the Global Peracetic Acid Market.

Global Peracetic Acid Market is projected to cross USD $900.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The market for Peracetic Acid is growing because of the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry. Also, the application of peracetic acid in the water treatment facilities and the environment-friendly benefits of peracetic acid are propelling the growth of the market. In terms of application, the global peracetic acid industry is categorized into disinfectant, sterilant, sanitizer and others. Among all the applications, the sterilant category is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. In terms of end use industry, the worldwide peracetic acid industry is categorized into healthcare, food and beverage, water treatment, pulp and paper and others.

Owing to the increasing water pollution and the stringent government norms to safeguard marine life, the water treatment industry is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the peracetic industry in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily attributable to the rising demand of peracetic acid from the key industries of developing nations, such as China, India and Japan.

Some of the leading players in the Global Peracetic Acid Market Evonik PeroxyChem, Solvay, Airedale Chemical, Ecolab, Kemira, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Enviro Tech Chemical Services Inc., Aditya Birla Chemicals, BioSafe Systems LLC, Stockmeier Group etc.

