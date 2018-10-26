Isobutylene (or 2-methylpropene) is a hydrocarbon of industrial significance. It is a four-carbon branched alkene (olefin), one of the four isomers of butylene. At standard temperature and pressure it is a colorless flammable gas.

Get sample copy of report:

https://www.marketdensity.com/contact?ref=Sample&report_id=181960

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

3 Global and Regional Market by Type

4 Global and Regional Market by Application

5 Regional Trade

6 Key Manufacturers

7 Industry Upstream

8 Market Environment

9 Conclusion

By this report online:

https://www.marketdensity.com/global-and-united-states-isobutene-market-research-by-company-type-application-2013-2025.html