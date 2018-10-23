Global Textile Industry Waste Management Market Projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the Forecast Period 2016-2024

According to Goldstein Research, global waste management in textile industry is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period 2016-2024. With the growth in the manufacturing of textiles and its increasing consumption, the textile waste is increasing at a fast pace.

Global textile industry waste management market segmentation has been done on the basis of waste, solution, application and geography. Geographically, the global textile industry waste management industry is dominated by the Asia Pacific with a market share of 29.0% in 2016 due to presence of huge textile industry in the region and moreover the government initiatives to establish textile parks & projects across the region.

Download Exclusive Sample Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-textile-industry-waste-management-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

Market Segmentation

Global Textile Industry Waste Management Market can be segmented as follows:

By Waste

• Solid waste management

• Water waste management

• Gaseous waste management

By Solution

• Source reduction solutions

• Landfills solutions

• Recycling solutions

• Incineration solutions

By Application

• Water purifier

• Wastewater treatment equipment

By Region

• North America Textile Industry Waste Management Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Europe Textile Industry Waste Management Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Middle East and Africa Textile Industry Waste Management Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Latin America Textile Industry Waste Management Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Asia Pacific Textile Industry Waste Management Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Rest of the World Textile Industry Waste Management Market Analysis, 2016-2024

Browse Full Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/global-textile-industry-waste-management-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

“Global Textile Industry Waste Management Market Outlook 2024” contains detailed overview of the global textile industry waste management market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by waste, solution, application and geography.

The Global Waste Management Market in Garment Industry Report highlights the competitive outlook of major players included in the company profiling of each player. The report also includes the forecast market size and market share on the basis of estimated market coupled with the ongoing and future trends in the market.

Key players of the global textile industry waste management market discussed in the report are: A3 water solutions, ChemTreat, General Electric, Lenntech, Pall Corporation, Veolia, Aquatech, Aries Chemical, Beckart Environmental, Ecosphere technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies, Huber Technology, Netsol Water Solutions, Primozone, etc.

About Goldstein Research

Based in the US, Goldstein Research currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions.

Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear-cut forecasts. Our market research reports provide in-depth analysis of global and regional variations along with competitors’ overview.

Our analysts working on energy industry analysis reports to help various tech-giants, tech start-ups and entry players to assess the current and upcoming business scenario. We believe in the vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients’ needs and business agenda.

Contact for more Info:

Steve Blade

(Global Sales Head)

USA: + 1-646-568-7747

Canada: 1-437-886-1181

UK: +44-203-318-6627

sales@goldsteinresearch.com

www.goldsteinresearch.com

Browse Similar Report: Plastic Waste Management Market