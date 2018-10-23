Following the transition to an Open Multi Family Fiduciary Advisory Office APB Mason Sterling will inaugurate its first Fiduciary Advisory Desk in China

October 23rd, 2018 – APB Mason Sterling Private Wealth Advisory will transition into a full-fledged open multi-family advisory office in 2018 and accept a limited number of new international clients.

The first Asian office will be open in Shanghai in the second half of 2018 to cater to both expatriates located in the Asia-Pacific region and local clientele.

The firm’s client selection process will be referral-based and most of the new clients have already been introduced by APB Mason Sterling’s existing clients.

APB Mason Sterling caters predominantly to mid-size investors, families and trusts, seeking financial and portfolio management fiduciary advice.

“The opening of the Asian Advisory Office will facilitate the access to our premier advisory services to regional clients seeking true fiduciary advisory services.”

At the head of the Asian Advisory office will be appointed Mr. Mikael Faber Jr. – which will continue to fill the role of director of international compliance and co-chair to the board of directors.

Mr. Faber has been a senior level management figure within APB since 1998 when he joined the firm after finishing his 12-year commitment with one of the biggest hedge funds at that moment, LiebeShur Managed Fund.

APB Mason Sterling Private Wealth Advisory offer bespoke-tailored, discretionary wealth fiduciary advisory-only services to a limited clientele.

APB’s client selection process revolves around the firm’s capabilities to maintain the level of personalised approach to each client portfolio – and treat clients as individuals not as account numbers.

Elliot W. Steinbeck

Director of APB Mason Sterling Press-Relations

APB Mason Sterling Private Wealth Advisory LLP.

115 Middlesex St, London, England

+44 2019938577

www.apbms.com

pr@apbms.com