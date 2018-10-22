World Gastric Bypass Market Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Gastric Bypass Market Key Companies Analyzed In Report Are

Some of key the players in the market are Medtronic (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S.), TransEnterix Inc. (U.S.), ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland), USGI Medical Inc. (U.S.), Cousin Biotech (France), GI Dynamics Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Mediflex Surgical Product (U.S.), and others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Gastric bypass is a surgical procedure used to reduce the stomach size, and decrease its food storage capacity. Common bariatric surgery procedures to reduce the stomach size are gastric bypass, adjustable gastric band, sleeve gastrectomy, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch. During the gastric bypass, the stomach is divided into upper and lower pouch due to which is food directly enters the small intestine after passing through the stomach. The surgery is found to be an effective treatment for obesity, i.e. BMI greater than 40. Other indication for gastric bypass gastroesophageal reflux disease, heart disease, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.

The rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery are majorly driving the growth of the market across the globe. Additionally, use of advanced technology devices for a surgical procedure in health care institutes also influence the market growth.

Furthermore, globalization in the healthcare has influenced the market growth. Established market players in the developed countries tap new markets through new products and services into the developing regions and emerging economies. The major strategic approach followed by the company is a geographical expansion and product launch for sustaining growth in the market. However, side effects of the gastric bypass may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global gastric bypass market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, and end user. On the basis of type, it is segmented into endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty and intragastric balloon. Based on the indication, it is segmented into obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease, heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and others. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, surgical centers, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global gastric bypass market owing to the technological advancement in the field of medical devices, a huge patient population with obesity and diabetes and increasing healthcare spending. As per the Obesity Society, in the U.S., in 2014, 28.1% people were obese. The obesity prevalence ranged from 30.3% for men and women aged 20-39 years to 39.5% and 35.4%, respectively, for men and women aged 40-59 years and ages 60 and over.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global gastric bypass market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of chronic diseases. Additionally, the high prevalence of diabetes and increasing government support for research & development influences the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness about gastrointestinal diseases among the people also accelerates the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 60 million European live with diabetes and the prevalence of diabetes is relatively high among people over 25 years.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be a fastest growing market for gastric bypass owing to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and huge geriatric population. Japan holds the major share of the Asia Pacific market due to the availability of technologically advanced medical devices and huge healthcare spending. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and the government’s initiatives for research & development projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecasted period.

In the Middle East & Africa, the market exhibits steady owing to low technology penetration in developing regions, and focus on primary care services. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

