Monave is amongst the best vegan makeup brands that provide the best mineral makeup celebrating ethnic lifestyle diversity. They only use gentle ingredients, made in the family-friendly environment and cruelty-free with focus on the plant-based ingredients, which are never tested on animals.

In the world having so much of toxins, you can take a breath with Monave! They use simple ingredients which are mineral-based, organic and vegan plant-based. They don’t use artificial ingredients like dyes, carmine, lakes, talc, synthetic fragrance, petroleum derivatives, and others. You can get more information on our website, https://www.monave.com.

Monave’s whole range of cosmetics is totally gluten-free. Their owner Teporah Bilezikian has cautiously researched the cosmetics ingredients to remove all gluten traces. Monave uses only rice-based Vitamin E to make the product lineup completely gluten-free except their oatmeal soap.

Monave also provides a wide range of vegan products and DIY makeup and they are amongst the best vegan makeup brands. These products in Monave mineral aren’t vegan those who contain beeswax. They are devoted to promote the ethical treatments of farm animals and limiting the usage of animals through encouraging the plant-based diet as well as educating the customers about hidden animal-resourced product ingredients varying from cosmetics to home goods to beer production. Doing testing on animals is a disgrace, and they believe that the people who buy animal-based products are supporting farms which are engaged in the humane treatments of livestock.

About Monave

Monavé provides micro-formulated Mineral Makeup using the best quality botanicals and minerals sourced around the world. Naturally conserved as well as completely free from irritants, their mineral makeup is weightless and extremely long-wearing. Monave Mineral Cosmetics offers huge range of makeups which can suit any complexion.

Contact Monave

4401 Eastern Avenue Building 45 2A

Baltimore, MD 21224

Phone: (410) 534-1058

Fax: (410) 534-0130

Email: information@monave.com

Website: https://www.monave.com