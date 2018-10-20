Enjoy Comfortable Living and Lucrative Business at Commercial NX One Mall

DAH Greentech is a property development group that has recently come up with a semi-commercial and semi-residential project spread over an area of 25 acres in Greater Noida or Noida Extension. The name of this development project is NX One and it is just 500 meters away from the proposed metro station in Noida West. Commercial NX One Mall offers commercial spaces along with retail units, clubs, office spaces and food courts. This is one project that is being developed on an international design and layout.

Speaking of different modern amenities and features, both residential NX One and commercial NX One mark the beginning of a redefined future for people. It brings in the concept of 3G lifestyle for the future generations where gadgets and applications would be a thing of the past. The location of this project is Sector Tech Zone 4, Plot No: 17 of Greater Noida. The name behind this project that is the DAH group has always been known for constructing buildings and apartments with great conscience and you get to see the same dedication and enthusiasm at NX One. This commercial and residential undertaking that is being developed by the DAH Group stands as a symbol of quality, luxury and opulence integrated into one.

The major USPs of this project include 7 screen PVR multiplex; well-planned and developed entry and exit points; quality retail stores and offices spaces; conference hall; green park; cafeteria; centralized air conditioning; centralized safety and security along with access control and space for gym and ATMs. Well-planned architecture and construction are the forte at DAH and this has been very well executed in the units developed at NX One. With all the basic and modern amenities and the best of infrastructure, NX One is a commercial project that every businessman and individual should look up to.

Media Contact:

Web: www.dahgreentechnxone.com

E-mail: nx1onenoida@gmail.com

Call@: +91-8800-405-304